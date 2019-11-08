The National Weather Service has made the call to extend the Air Stagnation Advisory until noon Tuesday. This does not come as a big surprise as we continue to see areas with moderate air quality and light winds that are not allowing the air to mix well. If you are sensitive to air quality conditions please continue to stay up to date with the quality in your area.
Today we are working our way into the low 50's with mostly sunny skies in place. Overall, we are looking at a pretty mild day so if you don't have respiratory problems get out and enjoy it. Today is expected to be the last big day where we see that ridge of high pressure dominating. As we head into the overnight hours we will look for increasing cloud coverage and a chance for sprinkles. This is because a weakening cold front will be passing through the area. We will continue to see a chance for sprinkles into tomorrow morning. In addition, we will watch for light mountain showers. As we head into the second half of the day look for partly sunny skies. Winds look to remain mostly calm for your Saturday.
