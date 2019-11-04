We do have an Air Stagnation Advisory in place until at least 9am tomorrow morning that has been issued by the National Weather Service. Those with respiratory illnesses should limit time outside as some groups across the Inland Northwest are seeing air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Right now, the high pressure sitting over us is acting as a lid keeping pollutants pushed down, and with calm winds in place we are seeing poor mixing in the atmosphere. That ridge of high pressure looks to bend tomorrow, but it won't break, so we will see how this impacts the air as we head into Tuesday.
Otherwise, today we have mostly sunny skies and temperatures are looking to rise into the low 50's. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight into tomorrow. Tomorrow does look pretty similar to today in that we will continue to see sunshine, calm winds, and above average temperatures. By the end of the week into the weekend we will look for unsettled weather to arrive. At this point, that unsettled weather doesn't appear as though it will have much of an impact.
