Another bitterly cold night!
Prepare for another COLD night out there! Our overnight lows tonight will get back down into the teens in Spokane. We're tracking about 16 degrees tonight. Thankfully, these bitterly cold nights won't last forever.
We are finally tracking a slight warm up as we head into the rest of the week. A ridge of high pressure off the coast is building and will bring us sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures. Thankfully, there's no rain or snow in our forecast right now. Our overnight lows will finally be up into the low-20s by Wednesday, warming to the upper-20s by the weekend. Daytime highs will still be in the 30s by tomorrow, but those daytime highs will climb into the upper-40s by the weekend. It will still be cold as we'll dip down below freezing every night, it just won't be as cold as the last couple of nights.
As you prepare for Halloween, it's looking to be pretty cold out there. We'll barely reach the 40s for the daytime high and we'll be down below freezing by about 9:00 p.m. You'll definitely need a hat, gloves and a good winter coat if you're heading out to trick-or-treat!
