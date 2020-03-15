overnight lows 03/15/2020
It will be another very cold night! Overnight lows are getting down into the teens here in Spokane, with wind chills getting to single digits into the morning. That means you'll need to bundle up as you head into work Monday morning!
 
Temperatures and conditions are returning to normal. We'll see mid-40s with sunshine and calm winds for your Monday. Daytime highs will continue to warm as we head through the week. Mostly sunny skies and calm winds are expected throughout the week. 
 
The first day of Spring is on Thursday and it will certainly feel like it. We'll see upper-40s and sunny skies. Things only get nicer from there. We're expecting sunshine and low-50s by next weekend. 

