Another COLD night ahead!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:01:29 AM
- Sunset: 06:56:22 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:01:29 AM
Sunset: 06:56:22 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:59:30 AM
Sunset: 06:57:47 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:57:31 AM
Sunset: 06:59:12 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:55:32 AM
Sunset: 07:00:37 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:53:33 AM
Sunset: 07:02:02 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:51:33 AM
Sunset: 07:03:26 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:49:33 AM
Sunset: 07:04:51 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
