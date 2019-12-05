We are seeing another day similar to yesterday with spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies. The showers are primarily rain as we have another day of temperatures heading into the 40's. Overnight, the low will drop to about freezing and patchy fog will develop. For tomorrow, patchy freezing fog could be a concern. Please plan accordingly, and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are heading to close out the work week. Right now, we are looking dry during the day tomorrow with a chance for rain to arrive Friday night.
Low pressure slowly moving will bring widespread showers through the day on Saturday. We will expect to see some snow accumulation in the mountains. If you plan to travel I would urge you to check pass conditions before hitting the road. The chance for showers continues Sunday, however, the last day of the weekend looks drier than Saturday. To start next week temperatures will head closer to average and conditions should be drier.
