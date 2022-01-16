Monday once again greets us with a foggy start to the day and temperatures sitting in the upper 20s to low 30's across the Inland Northwest. You can expect visibilities down to less than a quarter of a mile and some black ice on the roadway.
Besides the fog, clouds and above-average temperatures continue to take control of the forecast. Although on Monday, we hold chances for drizzle and flurries throughout the day. Highs across the region continue to be mild with highs sitting in the upper 30s and low 40s.