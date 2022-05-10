The cold airmass that has kept our temperatures WELL below average still sits over the top of us, and as skies clear Tuesday night, temperatures will drop back down near freezing once again.
Another Freeze Warning is in place until 8AM Wednesday morning, but once the sun comes up, things will warm up quickly. Just like Tuesday, afternoon sunshine will help boost us back near 60° by mid-afternoon....closer to real Spring weather!
Speaking of real Spring weather, enjoy that sunshine. Our next storm slides down the British Columbia coast and into the region on Thursday with more rain for just about everyone, and possibly a few evening thunderstorms.
More showers possible on Saturday, so plan ahead if you're heading to Skyfest!
Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days as temperatures finally climb near normal in the mid-60s!