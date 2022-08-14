After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week.
Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.
With this summer heat, conditions will also stay dry and stable this week. After the extreme thunderstorms and huge hail from last week in parts of Spokane Valley and the Idaho Panhandle, precipitation levels are much lower for the week ahead.
However, with the hot temperatures and the dry environment combining, there will be a concern for the potential for critical fire weather conditions. According to the National Weather Service, this concern is sticking mostly to central Oregon and the eastern/northeast mountains.
Smoke conditions are dense in parts of Chelan County Sunday night all the way to Tuesday, and as winds push the smoke east, moderate smoke conditions may be looming over Spokane into the Idaho Panhandle Tuesday evening.