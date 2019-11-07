High pressure continues to dominate bringing us dry conditions and nice temperatures. Yesterday in Spokane we hit 51°, we are trying to reach a similar spot today. We have mostly sunny skies with some high clouds sneaking in over the ridge of high pressure. We do continue to see the Air Stagnation Advisory in place until noon tomorrow. Overall, conditions are looking to be mostly in the moderate to good categories. Please do check the air quality in your area if you are in the sensitive group before heading out the door.
Tomorrow is looking pretty similar to today. Mostly sunny skies, calm winds with some patchy morning fog possible. Temperatures will look to rise into the upper 50's as that ridge of high pressure continues to build. It looks like Saturday a weak system will push through giving us the chance for some light mountain showers and sprinkles for the valley floors. Sunday looks dry and slightly cooler. Temperatures will continue to cool down heading into the start of next week.
