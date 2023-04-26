Another round of sun and even warmer temps!
Tags
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:40:47 AM
- Sunset: 07:54:57 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:40:47 AM
Sunset: 07:54:57 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:39:03 AM
Sunset: 07:56:23 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:37:20 AM
Sunset: 07:57:48 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:35:39 AM
Sunset: 07:59:13 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:33:59 AM
Sunset: 08:00:37 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:32:20 AM
Sunset: 08:02:02 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:30:42 AM
Sunset: 08:03:26 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.