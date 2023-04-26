This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

This morning we are waking up to mild conditions with clear skies and temperatures for many in the low 40s.
 
We are watching a weak system slide by to the north of us Wednesday that will bring a few clouds and light showers across the Canadian boarder, otherwise a warm up is on the way!
 
Thursday high pressure strengthens across the Pacific Northwest, delivering a stretch of beautiful weather, with daytime highs that jump into the 70s through the weekend.

