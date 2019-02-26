Two more snow storms will move through the Inland Northwest this week. The first will bring relatively light accumulations to much of the region on Wednesday. The second storm on Thursday will be more widespread and potentially impactful.
A hazardous weather outlook is in place for areas near Spokane and central Washington, along with North Idaho. Moderate to heavy snow accumulation is likely over far southeastern Washington and the central Idaho Panhandle Tuesday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Unsettled and cold weather will then continue through Thursday with periods of light snow possible. Temperatures should remain well below the seasonal normals for this time of year.
A winter weather advisory is in place for areas near Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Mullan, Fourth of July Pass, Dobson Pass, and Lookout Pass. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected for a total of 6 to 10 inches.
Expect quieter weather for Friday and the weekend with continued cold temperatures.