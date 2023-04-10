Happy Monday! Today much of the Inland Northwest is waking up to rain showers and wet roadways. We have a wet and mild storm system that will last through Tuesday but will deliver rain and snow melt leading to increased flows within local rivers, streams and creeks.
Temperatures will be mild with daytime highs in the low 60s. Cooler temperatures return tomorrow with showery conditions and breezy winds.
By the end of the week and into the weekend, we will see the return of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s!