Light snowfall across the region Sunday into Monday morning will make for a slick morning commute, while the bitter cold will make you want to stay inside all week.
From Saturday at ten p.m. to Monday at ten a.m., the Spokane area, Palouse, and the Idaho Panhandle will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. Under this advisory, light snow is expected, ranging from one to three inches.
Here are the cities under this advisory:
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Rockford, Oakesdale, Davenport, Potlach, Pullman, Colfax, Moscow, Eastport, Hayden, Priest River, Tekoa, Schweitzer Mountain Road, La Crosse, Fairfield, Plummer, Genesee, Athol, Uniontown, and Rosalia.
What is new this Sunday evening is a Winter Weather Watch in place for parts of Idaho and into Montana. From Tuesday at seven a.m. to Wednesday at ten a.m., most of the central panhandle mountains will be under this watch. Additional snow fall between four and seven inches is possible, while this watch may entail heavier snow – which could eventually total six to 12 inches of snow.
The cities under this watch are:
Osburn, St. Maries, Kellogg, Wallace, Fourth of July Pass, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, and Pinehurst.
On top of the snow, the roads will become very slick – especially on the bridges and overpasses, so take it slow, travel could be very difficult. These hazardous conditions will likely stick around well into our Monday morning commute, especially because as the frigid temperatures stick around, so will the snow and ice.
The other main weather story of the week are the bitter temperatures ahead, caused by an artic push of freezing air. Sunday night cities across the region, including Downtown Spokane, will be in the single digits. Taking a look at this week’s seven-day forecast in Spokane, the coldest days will be Wednesday and Thursday; Wednesday’s daytime high forecasted to be seven degrees, and Thursday only nine degrees! With that, the overnight lows will begin to fall into the single digit negatives Monday night, getting all the way down to negative five by Wednesday night.
These temperatures are ranging from 20-30 degrees below average.
After Thursday, temperatures will gradually warm up, while a slight chance of snow sticks around as we head into the holiday weekend!