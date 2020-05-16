Following a pretty nice Saturday, this evening won't be too bad either. Temperatures will be a little above average, with calm winds and cloudy skies. We're expecting big changes tomorrow though.
By Sunday, be prepared for rain most of the day and strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. We have the potential to see some these storms between about 1:00 and 8:00 p.m. in the Inland Northwest. Within these thunderstorms, we could see brief wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour, meaning downed trees and power outages are possible. We could also see heavy downpours within these storms, hail one inch in diameter is possible as well. It will be fairly warm though, with temperatures sitting in the upper-60s.
Monday is looking very similar. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with rain expected most of the day.
Tuesday still brings a chance of rain, although it should be a bit of a drier day. Our temperatures start to cool off as we head into the week, reaching the upper-50s by next weekend. A stronger chance of rain returns on Wednesday and takes us all the way through the week. It looks like we should dry out by next weekend, but we're still quite a few days away, so we will continue to monitor the forecast and update you as things change.
