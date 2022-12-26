Be prepared for winter travel conditions today, high avalanche danger impacts North Idaho into Western Montana

Right now, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of the Inland Northwest. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Plan on winter driving conditions.
Right now, there is a Backcountry Avalanche Warning in place for areas shaded in blue in North Idaho and into Western Montana. The avalanche danger is currently high and impacting Silver Valley, St. Regis Basin, the Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana.
Recent heavy snow combined with wind and rising temperatures is creating dangerous avalanche conditions. Rain on snow is predicted up to 8,000 in elevation. Large avalanches at upper elevations and smaller avalanches below tree line will be very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run log distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain.
An Ice Storm Warning is currently in effect for significant icing expected in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys. Total ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch is expected. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could also be very difficult to hazardous. The hazardous conditions will impact I-90 and I-82. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Spokane, rain is likely. It will also be cloudy with a daytime high near 40 degrees. New precipitation amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Tonight, the rain will continue with a steady temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.