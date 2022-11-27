A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday.
Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
Parts of Northern Idaho and the Palouse are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Monday night at 10 p.m. - ice and snow is expected in Kootenai County, Whitman and Latah County, as well as surrounding counties, including Garfield County.
More details on these alerts can be found on the National Weather Service website.
As for Spokane, this winter weather system is moving into the city and surrounding areas late Tuesday night, with the heaviest snowfall forecasted all day Wednesday – four to eight inches of snow possible. Wednesday morning’s commute will be especially dicey, as the overnight low on Tuesday is only 17 degrees. Ice and heavy snow make for dangerous roadways – please be careful and allow extra time for travel.
Heavy snow will continue into Wednesday night, making for dangerous nighttime commutes, as well.
Thursday is likely to bring more snow showers, followed by less intense snowfall heading into the weekend - 30% chance of showers Friday, and a 40% chance Saturday.
As for temperatures, we are sticking to below average daytime highs and overnight lows. Tuesday and Sunday both forecasted to only reach 23 degrees during the day. Monday night’s overnight low is only at seven degrees! Bundle up and stay safe this week.