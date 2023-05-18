Beautiful and warm conditions for the Armed forces torch light parade!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, and Whitman counties through 10 AM Saturday May 20, due to expected wildfire smoke from Canada. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 65%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:08:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:24:45 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High near 90F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:08:29 AM
Sunset: 08:24:45 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NE @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:07:21 AM
Sunset: 08:25:58 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:06:15 AM
Sunset: 08:27:11 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:05:12 AM
Sunset: 08:28:23 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:04:11 AM
Sunset: 08:29:33 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:03:12 AM
Sunset: 08:30:43 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:02:15 AM
Sunset: 08:31:51 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
