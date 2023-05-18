May 18
High pressure dominates through the first half of the weekend, bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures as daytime highs shoot into the 90's Saturday.  It is going to be a warm and beautiful night for the Armed forces torch light parade Saturday evening. Sean Owsley and I will be emceeing the event, so stop by and say hello! 
There is a cold front moving in for the second half of the weekend bringing a likely chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.  Timing of the front will play a big part in how warm or how cool our temperatures will be during the day. Right now, we are forecasting mid 80's. 
Behind Sunday's system we get a big cool down, with highs that will be closer to our averages in the low to mid 70's for the start of this next week.

