Weather does not get much better for the 4th of July. Sunny skies are abundant with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. By firework time tonight, most of the region will drop into the 60s.
Conditions are still dry in the atmosphere, but fortunately winds are not too strong other than some outflow gusts in the North Idaho Panhandle. Convective showers are pushing through Bonners Ferry and other areas in Boundary County.
A light haze continues to move in from wildfire smoke in Canada. While it may be visible off in the distance, it is not greatly affecting air quality or visibility. Some towns in Central Washington dropped into moderate air quality this afternoon including Chelan and Ephrata.
The haze may stick around for several more days, but temperatures are holding steady in the 80s and 90s throughout the extended forecast. Even more sunshine to come with some mixed in mountain showers and thunderstorms.