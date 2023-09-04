It should be a beautiful Labor Day Monday for most of us here in the Inland Northwest! Expect mostly cloudy skies in Spokane for much of the day Monday, but we can't ask for better temps to mark the unofficial end of summerwhether that's with a barbecue or heading downtown to enjoy the last day of Pig Out in the Park. High temps across the region are sitting five to 10 degrees below normal, sitting just a notch above 70 for Spokane today. Higher elevations and areas to the north and east of the Spokane metro will see shower chances most of the day todaymostly through Monday afternoonand starting to dissipate in the evening into the overnight hours.
 
Mostly sunny skies are in order over the next several days, with daytime high temperatures returing closer to normal through the rest of the work week, right around the mid-70s for Spokane. Overnight lows this week are hovering in the upper-40s and low 50s, which is right about where we're supposed to be for this time of year but on the slihgtly cooler side of things. Some extremely slight precipitation chances show up in the forecast for upper elevations and parts of North Idaho on Wednesday, but outside of that it should be relatively clear and a beautiful work week!

