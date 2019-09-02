Spokane will see sunshine and highs in the mid 80s on Labor Day. The weather will be great for heading out to spend time with family and friends. The area will see more sunshine and rising temperatures over the next few days, but there is 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night. The chance of showers extends into Friday, but we should see more sunshine and a drop in temperatures as we head into the weekend.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:09:31 AM
- Sunset: 07:28:13 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High near 90F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:31 AM
Sunset: 07:28:13 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:53 AM
Sunset: 07:26:14 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:12:14 AM
Sunset: 07:24:14 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 5mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:13:35 AM
Sunset: 07:22:14 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:14:56 AM
Sunset: 07:20:13 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:16:18 AM
Sunset: 07:18:13 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:17:39 AM
Sunset: 07:16:12 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.