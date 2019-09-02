noelle lashley headshot 2018

Spokane will see sunshine and highs in the mid 80s on Labor Day. The weather will be great for heading out to spend time with family and friends. The area will see more sunshine and rising temperatures over the next few days, but there is 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night. The chance of showers extends into Friday, but we should see more sunshine and a drop in temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Tags