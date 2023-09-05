We are off to a cool start this Tuesday morning with start time temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. As many students get ready for the first day of school across Spokane and North Idaho, you might want to grab a sweat shirt or a light jacket!
However, by this afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and daytime highs climbing to the mid to upper 70s.
We have a fairly mild weather pattern in store for the rest of the work week. Expect mainly sunny skies and daytime highs that will push back into the upper 70s and low 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.