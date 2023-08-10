This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

We are waking up to a beautiful sunrise and dry conditions on this Thursday.
 
A ridge of high pressure will slowly nudge in for the remainder of the week and strengthen through the first half of next week. 
 
We will see plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will gradually climb back into the upper 80s by Saturday, with 90s expected by the second half of the weekend and start of next week. 