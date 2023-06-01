This Thursday we are waking up to a beautiful sunrise with cool temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s, however, conditions will warm up by the afternoon!
The daytime high in Spokane will reach the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and a calm wind. Fairly quiet conditions will last into our Friday with a warm up on the way for the weekend.
High pressure builds into the weekend and will hold into next week with temperatures topping off in the upper 80s to low 90s. Taking a look at our 6-10 Day Outlook, much of the Pacific Northwest will hang on to above average temperatures. Make sure your AC is working and don't forget to stay hydrated!