High pressure is building across the Inland Northwest delivering us widespread sunshine and daytime high temperatures in the mid 80s!
Looking toward the weekend, the stretch of nice weather will continue with sunshine and warm temperatures during the day. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 40s to low 50s.
If you are planning to go to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, weather conditions will be summer-like. If you plan on going to Pullman for the Washington State Cougar Football game on Saturday, conditions will also be beautiful!