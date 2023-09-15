We re waking up to mild temperatures and clear skies on this Friday! High pressure will continue to deliver sunshine and above average temperatures to the Inland Northwest. In Spokane today we will reach about 85 degrees this afternoon. This weekend temperatures will continue to reach the 80s during the day and drop to the low 50s overnight.
There will be a shift in our weather pattern early next week with winds picking up Sunday afternoon and gust expected to reach 20-25mph. Because temperatures will be warm over the weekend and conditions will be dry, winds will add an element of heightened fire danger into Monday. While this looks to be a relatively dry cold front, we could see a few sprinkles Monday and daytime highs will slowly cool into the 60s by mid-week.