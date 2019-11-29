Today we are starting out with clear skies and frigid temperatures to get us going. You will want to layer up before you head out the door! Temperatures will continue to top out below average for this time of year into the low 30's. We will watch for increasing cloud coverage as we head through the day. For the second half of the day we will have a chance to see some light snow showers for Idaho and southeast Washington. The chance for snow showers in Idaho is leaving Grangeville and the vicinity, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade with a Winter Weather Advisory going into place this morning and lasting into tonight as about two inches of snowfall is possible. If you will be in that area make sure you are driving with caution.
Temperatures tonight into tomorrow will dip into the low 20's. For your Saturday we will expect partly sunny skies and a calm wind. Temperatures again will rise into the low 30's. By tomorrow night skies should be mostly clear. Then, to finish out the weekend we will have a chance to see flurries on Sunday.
