Late night showers across the region are set to become early morning fog to kick off Martin Luther King Jr. Day tomorrow.
The sun began to peak through there is at times for our Sunday, with the day-time high sitting around 42 degrees. Rain showers are likely to begin Sunday night before 11 p.m., until leveling out into mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog throughout the region into early Monday morning.
As for Monday and Tuesday, higher pressure kicking in will allow for the damp weather to take the back seat, allowing for drier conditions to move into the region for a couple of days. The mornings will still see fog traveling around the region until clearing into mostly cloudy, partly sunny days.
However, this will not last long, as a sharply amplified system will arrive Wednesday; this round of precipitation is looking to be slightly more impactful than the lighter showers we have seen the last few days across the Inland Northwest. Wednesday is forecasted to see a chance of snow before the afternoon, until becoming that chance for a wintry mix the rest of the day and into the nighttime. Our chance to see these showers is currently sitting around 50%.
After Wednesday, the weather will calm once again. Up until Sunday, current radars indicate mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures dipping back into the average, cool range of the mid-30s.