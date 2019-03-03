Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS READINGS RANGING AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...THROUGH 8 AM PST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...EARLY MORNING TEMPERATURES IN THE SINGLE DIGITS WILL BE COMMON FROM SANDPOINT TO COUER D'ALENE TO RITZVILLE AND COULEE CITY. TEMPERATURES WILL FEEL LIKE 5 TO 15 DEGREES BELOW ZERO WITH NORTHEAST WINDS AROUND 10 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&