Unseasonably cold and blustery northeast winds will continue into Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the single digits over much of north Idaho and northeast Washington, with a return of bitter cold wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.
These bitter cold temperatures will also bring dangers to young livestock, along with the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
Drifting snow will also be a concern when it comes to travel, with winds between 20-30 MPH. The greatest risk for strong winds will be across the Columbia Basin, West Plains, Northern Palouse and Purcell Trench from Sandpoint to Coeur d'Alene.
High temperatures will climb into the 30s through the week, but that is well short of the 40s that is normal for early March. Another round of light snow is possible by mid week, followed by mountain snow showers into the weekend.