Blowing and drifting snow combined with bitterly cold north winds will make Saturday a potentially dangerous day to travel across the Pacific Northwest.
Light to moderate snow is expected Friday evening through Saturday. Blowing snow and wind gusts to 45 mph Saturday and Saturday night.
Snow accumulations of ten inches or more from Omak to Wenatchee will be possible. North winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph in the Columbia Basin will have the potential to make roads impassable due to drifting snow. Winds are expected to subside by Sunday with cold temperatures lingering into next week.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.