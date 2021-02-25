Blowing snow in Spokane causing collisions and slide offs

SPOKANE, wash. - Snow crews are keeping busy this morning. WSDOT East said drivers are reporting blowing snow west of Spokane, while downtown Spokane is seeing heavy snow where there have been several collisions and slide offs.

Remember: Slow down, use caution and give plows and other vehicles plenty of space.

Wondering where the plows are? 

