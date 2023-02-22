This morning we are waking up to snow on the ground across the Region which is making for a slick commute. Many area roadways are snow and ice covered making for hazardous driving conditions. Right now, we are also seeing areas of blowing and drifting snow due to blustery wind conditions.
The winds are also dropping down wind chill values across the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene metro area with feels-like temperatures below zero. Hypothermia and frostbite are possible in these conditions so remember to limit your time outdoors and cover any exposed skin. Tonight's overnight lows will drop to single digits with daytime highs tomorrow reaching the teens, however, it will feel a lot colder due to the wind chill.
A Wind Chill Advisory will start at 10 p.m. for much of the Inland Northwest and will last until Friday morning. Wind chill values are anticipated to be -10 to -25 with some areas in North Idaho seeing wind chill values at -25. Some of the coldest conditions are expected Thursday morning and Friday morning.
The good news is the arctic air mass that is delivering these bitter cold temperatures and below zero wind chills will not stick around for long. By the weekend, temperatures will head back into the mid 30s with the next snow system arriving Saturday night into Sunday.