The winter storm is here! We've been talking about it all week long, and now we're starting to see those impacts. Be prepared for temperatures 20+ degrees below average, wind gusts, widespread rain and snow in higher elevations on Saturday. We saw some snow fall at Spokane International Airport on Saturday, which is the first time the airport has seen September snow since 1926!
We are seeing reports of rain and snow mix as temperatures remain in the mid-30s in Spokane on Saturday. It only takes a couple of degrees to change all of this precipitation to rain or snow, so we are continuing to monitor it all day. Be prepared for the possibility of snow to fall here in Spokane, with our best chance of snow being Saturday night into Sunday. It is unclear at this time if it will be cold enough for it to stick.
We have Winter Storm Warnings in place for much of the region. Everywhere shaded in pink in the photo above has the potential to see damaging wind gusts (40-60 mph), several inches of snow accumulation above 3,500 feet (6-18 inches), and wind chill temperatures down into the teens. If you are driving across mountain passes this weekend, be prepared for winter driving conditions. If you are planning any recreation in the mountains this weekend, bring plenty of layers and be ready for winter weather! For a detailed list of every advisory, watch or warning in place, click HERE.
We are expecting the rain and snow to continue to fall steadily throughout Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are projected to sit around 40 degrees this weekend. Our average high temperature for this time of year is in the upper-60s, so brace for temperatures around 30 degrees below average this weekend.
At this point, it looks like the Idaho Panhandle is getting hit the hardest with this storm. Wind gusts are expected up to 60 mph with 10-18 inches of snow expected above 3,500 feet. Power outages are already being reported. Prepare for the possibility of losing power with temperatures 20+ degrees below average and rain or snow falling continuously.
Once we get through the weekend, next week is looking to be much drier, though temperatures will remain far below average. We are likely to get near to or below freezing almost every night this week, so be prepared for frost in the morning.
We rely on your reports for what's happening outside your window! Please send us your photos and videos of the wild weather to our Facebook page, KHQ Local News.