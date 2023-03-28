We are off to a cool and breezy start today! Make sure to bundle up if you are headed out the door. We will see mostly cloudy skies with continued breezy winds. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s today but feel cooler because of the consistent winds.
Areas east of the Cascades will see snow with higher chances of snow fall tonight and into tomorrow above 3500 feet. Stevens Pass and Blewett Pass will see winter weather conditions paired with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
Chances for additional mountain snow and valley rain increase Thursday and continue through the weekend.