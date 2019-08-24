We are seeing those sustained winds out there across the Inland Northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour this weekend. Though by Saturday afternoon, we started to see those clear conditions that will stick around through next week. Sunday is looking to be a touch cooler than Saturday in Spokane, those daytime highs are expected to top out around the upper-70s.
When we get to Monday, we start to see those temperatures gradually climb through the week. By Wednesday, our daytime high is looking to reach 90 degrees. We see a dip to 86 degree on Thursday, before our daytime high bumps back up to 90 for Friday. We usually see temperatures in the low-80s by the end of August, so these temperatures are looking to be about 10 degrees above average.