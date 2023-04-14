This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will linger in the mountains through Friday, with daytime highs that remain below average, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows at freezing or below.

For the weekend, high-pressure is building, bringing sunshine and daytime highs that will bump into the 60s briefly. 
 
Our next system is looking to move in a bit earlier than we first expected, with rain set to arrive by Sunday afternoon and continue into the start of next week.  

