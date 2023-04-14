Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will linger in the mountains through Friday, with daytime highs that remain below average, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows at freezing or below.
Brief break for the weekend!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 29%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:01:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:18 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally cloudy. High near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 56F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:04 AM
Sunset: 07:39:18 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 05:59:09 AM
Sunset: 07:40:44 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:57:15 AM
Sunset: 07:42:09 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:55:22 AM
Sunset: 07:43:35 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:53:29 AM
Sunset: 07:45:01 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:51:38 AM
Sunset: 07:46:27 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:49:47 AM
Sunset: 07:47:52 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.