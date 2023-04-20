Brief break of drier conditions before our next system arrives!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:51:40 AM
- Sunset: 07:46:29 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:51:40 AM
Sunset: 07:46:29 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:49 AM
Sunset: 07:47:55 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:48 AM
Sunset: 07:49:20 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 05:46:11 AM
Sunset: 07:50:46 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 59%
Sunrise: 05:44:24 AM
Sunset: 07:52:12 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:42:37 AM
Sunset: 07:53:37 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:40:52 AM
Sunset: 07:55:02 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
