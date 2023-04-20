This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

We are starting off mainly clear and cold to kick off our Thursday! Today we will see increasing afternoon clouds as our next system moves in bringing our next round of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. 
 
Saturday, another brief break between systems before Sunday, when another system moves in bringing another round of showers that will continue into the first half of the day Monday.
 
Daytime highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows that will slowly creep up into the upper 30s and 40s. 

Tags