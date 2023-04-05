Jenny Power KHQ

Today we will see mostly sunny skies across the Inland Northwest paired with calm winds and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! Enjoy it while it lasts because we do have changes on the way.

Our next series of storms is set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, with widespread rain to wrap up the work week. Showers will become more scattered, though are expected to linger into the weekend and start of next week.  
Rain and warming temperatures could cause flooding concerns with rises in small rivers and streams.
 
Daytime highs are set to bump into the upper 50s and 60s through the 7-day forecast.

Tags