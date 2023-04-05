Today we will see mostly sunny skies across the Inland Northwest paired with calm winds and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! Enjoy it while it lasts because we do have changes on the way.
Brief Break of Sun Before Showers Arrive!
- by Jenny Power
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:20:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:25:03 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny. High 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:20:45 AM
Sunset: 07:25:03 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:18:45 AM
Sunset: 07:26:28 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 06:16:45 AM
Sunset: 07:27:53 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:14:46 AM
Sunset: 07:29:18 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 06:12:47 AM
Sunset: 07:30:44 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 74%
Sunrise: 06:10:49 AM
Sunset: 07:32:09 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:08:51 AM
Sunset: 07:33:35 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
