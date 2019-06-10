We're seeing a beautiful start to our work week in Spokane, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s. It's only going to get hotter as we move into the week! We have some high pressure that will continue to build across the Pacific Northwest, it's keeping us dry and bringing that heat.
We'll see high temperatures climb into the lows-90s for both Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper-80s through next weekend.
This heat is abnormal for this time of year. Spokane usually see highs in the 70s for June, meaning we're about 15 to 20 degrees above average. Our high temperature records for June are all in the 90s, so it's possible that we'll get to close to (or even break!) some of those records this week.