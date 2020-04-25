Sydnee Stelle
Those showers are wrapping up across the region, we're even seeing a little blue sky as we head into those evening hours across the Inland Northwest. Wind speeds are still fairly strong, sitting in the mid-20s in Spokane this evening. Winds should calm down and clouds should clear as we head into those overnight hours.
 
Sunday is looking to be the calmer half of the weekend. We're watching for sunny skies, calm winds and temperatures in the mid-60s. 
 
Monday is more of an active weather day, with gusty winds and more showers expected in Spokane. Daytime highs will stay constant in the mid-60s. 
 
By Tuesday, we're tracking a warming trend with temperatures reaching the mid-70s by Wednesday! We cool off from there with temperatures returning to normal and calm conditions expected for the rest of next week.

