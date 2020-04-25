Bring on the sunshine!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 44%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:41:18 AM
- Sunset: 07:54:36 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny along with a few clouds. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:41:18 AM
Sunset: 07:54:36 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:39:34 AM
Sunset: 07:56:02 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:37:51 AM
Sunset: 07:57:27 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SW @ 21mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:36:09 AM
Sunset: 07:58:52 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:34:28 AM
Sunset: 08:00:16 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:32:49 AM
Sunset: 08:01:41 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:31:11 AM
Sunset: 08:03:05 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
