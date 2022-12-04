Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December.
Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
As Sunday rolled around, so did a weak system of snowfall; by Sunday afternoon, parts of southeast and central Washington were seeing snowfall, as well as the Idaho Panhandle. Snow totals may range between one and three inches in the lowlands, with higher amounts in the mountains.
Parts of the region are still under a Winter Weather Advisory. Whitman, Garfield, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone, Nez Perce County, among others, are under this advisory until Monday at noon. Benton, Walla Walla, and Columbia County are under an advisory as well, yet theirs expires Sunday night at ten p.m.
As for Spokane and the northern Idaho Panhandle, our snowfall remains lighter than the cities south of us. The main snowfall looks to begin around nine p.m. and persist until early Monday morning. By seven a.m., when the system is forecasted to move east, we may be reaching just under an inch of snow in Spokane, and the same goes for Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint.
This snow is lighter than last week’s big storm – less flakes sticking to the ground.
However, because the overnight lows have remained in the teens, the roads remain slick and icy. Be sure to take your time driving to work and school Monday morning, as this thin layer of fresh snow will hide those ice patches!