Rain and gusty winds are forecasted to kick off the work week, with a chance of snow in Spokane later in the week!
You may have woken up to some frost on the ground this morning, as we dipped into freezing temperatures overnight. Sunday was dry in Spokane, with some fog looming early on in the morning. The day’s high did not reach much above Saturday’s high; the Lilac City topping off at 48 degrees to wrap up the weekend.
Monday begins our rainy week in the Inland Northwest, as a strong system travels across the state, reaching Spokane early Monday morning. Very gusty winds are also making their way into the region; gusts as high as 28 MPH in Spokane on Monday, and only a tad lower on Tuesday.
Tuesday and Thursday will bring a break from the rain, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. However, every other day in this week’s seven-day forecast entails wet weather. There is a chance of snow reaching the city by Wednesday, between eight and 11 a.m.
Snow continues to fall in the mountains, with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for certain regions in Idaho and Montana, as well as NW Washington. Counties affected include: Okanogan County, WhatcomCounty, Idaho County, Ravalli County, and Missoula County. These regions should be prepared for winter driving conditions. until noon on Sunday. The snow levels in the mountains will fluctuate between 3200 feet and nearly 5000 feet throughout the work week.
The greatest benefit of these recent and future rain showers? The smoke is clearing. Across Washington and neighboring states, air quality is back to the green and healthy range, after the water washed away any remaining smoke from local burning fires.
Watch out for icy roadways these next few mornings, everyone, and get out your raincoats and umbrellas!