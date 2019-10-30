We are seeing temperatures warm up a little, but they're still below average. Your Wednesday night will see a few clouds move through with temperatures up in the 20s tonight, which is an improvement from temperatures in the teens the last couple of nights.
Halloween is looking to see a few clouds in the morning, though they'll likely clear out by the afternoon. The daytime high should reach the low-40s, with temperatures dipping down into the 30s by 5:00 p.m. and down below freezing after 8:00 p.m. It will be about 10 degrees colder than the average Spokane Halloween, so bundle up! The good news is that we're not talking about any wind, rain, or snow this year.
We will warm up as we head into the weekend, with temperatures finally returning to normal by early next week. We'll see low-50s for the daytime high and upper-20s overnight. Don't forget to set your clocks back on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time!
