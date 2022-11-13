A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November.
Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Aside from the patchy fog kicking off this work week, a ridge of high pressure is moving up and over the Inland Northwest this week, with more winter-like conditions including rain and snowfall heading on over to parts of Montana and states further east.
Stay informed on if this ridge breaks down over Spokane, however, forecasts show it will stay out of the way until at least Wednesday this week.
Other than that, temperatures are staying in the mid and low-30s throughout the week, with overnight lows in the teens! Bundle up!