The freezing weekend is close to an end, with one more bitter night and morning in the forecast before we see temperatures gradually rise back to normal throughout the week.
Hats off to all of you who braved the cold Saturday and Sunday as we saw temperatures dip into the single digits and negatives overnight across the region. Hoping you all bundled up and stayed safe while we waited out this freezing cold front!
Temperatures will remain below average through Monday, the danger centering in on the morning hours as we make our way to work and school. Seven to nine a.m. is currently forecasted to not past ten degrees; make sure your kids are completely covered if they are going to be waiting for the school bus Monday morning. Better yet, it would be a good idea to keep them inside the house or car up until the minute the bus arrives.
With temperatures as low as this, even light winds can produce a wind chill that could make it feel like we are below zero outdoors. If you must be outside, please limit the time you spend outdoors and cover any exposed skin.
The Inland Northwest has been experiencing very dry, cold weather the last couple of days. As cloud cover begins to roll around Monday, temperatures will start to gradually rise. Moisture is also forecasted to move in toward the middle to end of the work week, bringing the chance for snow and rainfall. Spokane and North Idaho could see snow flurries Tuesday and Wednesday, with a higher chance for mixed showers by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The biggest relief truly will be when the day-time highs return back to their average state, with even a couple days above average; Friday and Saturday’s highs are looking to be in the 40s!