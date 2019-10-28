We are seeing snow showers moving across North Idaho into the Palouse and around Missoula and Great Falls in Montana. We do have a slight chance to see a bit of a rain snow mix this afternoon, but would not look for any accumulation. The precipitation is coming from a strong arctic front working through the Inland Northwest. This is also bringing gusty winds. Those winds are not backing down tonight either. In fact, we have a few wind advisories in place for Northern Idaho, the Okanogan Valley, Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Camas Prairie, Grangeville, Greer Grade, the East Puget Sound Lowlands and Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties Counties where we could see winds 20-30mph with gusts on top of that up to 50mph.
Temperatures are also looking to drop to some of the coldest temperatures we have seen this season. In fact, with the wind chill for much of North Idaho you will be filling like you're hanging out in single digits tomorrow morning. Otherwise, look for overnight lows in the teens and 20's. Prolonged time outside isn't going to be recommended but winter apparel is. For Spokane tomorrow we are looking at a daytime high only in the mid to upper 30's.
Things look to remain chilly for much of the week until we are back into the 50's by the weekend. For Halloween if you plan to trick or treat you will want to bundle up! The daytime high is only set to reach the low 40's with the overnight low in the low 20's. We will look for mostly sunny skies during the day.
