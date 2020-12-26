We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-30s. There may be a little flurry or two in the morning, but we’re not watching for widespread snow showers on Sunday.
We are seeing the right conditions for fog to form in the morning and evenings hours. With the temperatures we're seeing, that fog will likely turn to freezing fog in some spots. Aside from the snow and slush already on the roads, keeping in mind that freezing fog can also cause some slick spots out there.
Overnight lows on Sunday into Monday will be considerably cooler than the last couple nights, we’re looking for temperature to drop into the low-20s.
Things will remain calm and quiet over the next few days, with highs in the low-30s, until more snow moves in Wednesday. We get a break on Thursday, and rain/snow mix returns on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.