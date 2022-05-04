Jenny Power KHQ
Tonight will remain calm weather-wise across the Inland Northwest. We will see partly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping to the low 50s for Spokane.
 
A series of storms will roll into the PNW beginning Thursday, bringing rain, wind, possible thunderstorms and a big drop in temperatures through Sunday. 
 
The rain does taper off Mother's Day, leaving just a few sprinkles behind. But daytime highs by the second half of the weekend will fall into the low 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. 
 

