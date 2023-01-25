Today we are waking up to mostly calm conditions across the Spokane, Coeur d'Alene area with start time temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas toward Central Idaho waking up to some snow accumulation for Kamiah, Grangeville and parts of the LC Valley. Be prepared for slick road conditions.
Across the Inland Northwest, we will see overcast conditions continue with daytime highs in the mid 30s today. Our next system is set to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning where we will see some snow in the valleys. Current models right now indicating about one to three inches. This system will last into the first half of our weekend before a cold airmass drops our temperatures into the teens and low 20s next week.