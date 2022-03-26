It was a beautiful day across the Inland Northwest today!
Tonight, in Spokane we will see mostly cloudy skies with a light wind and an overnight low around 43 degrees, while tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a daytime high in the upper 60s.
Looking further ahead, we will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30% right now and new rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.